Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep white things in this direction, younger son will get progress

In Vastu Shastra, today know about the northeast angle, that is, north-east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, the element of North-East direction is Earth. It is related to white color. It belongs to the early spring. It is related to the younger son of the house, while in the body it is related to the hands.

Therefore, it is very important to keep the northerly direction of Vastu, ie the north-east direction of the house, for problems related to all these things. Therefore, for the progress of the younger son of the house, to remove all obstacles in the way of life, to maintain the strength of your hands and to avoid any kind of trouble in the early spring. Should be painted white in the north-east direction of the house and white things should be kept.

Also in this direction, things related to soil such as small pot of soil can also be kept. You will get auspicious results from this.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage