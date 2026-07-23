PM Modi announces fast-track courts for swift punishment in paper leak cases, vows to protect youth's future

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke silence on NEET protest and said the Centre will set up fast-track courts to ensure punishment for culprits. PM Modi added that the fast-track courts will be established to ensure the speedy disposal of cases and the imposition of severe punishment on the guilty in all instances of paper leaks. Instructions he added that instructions have been issued to the concerned departments to ensure that the necessary action is taken.

Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth: PM Modi

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he said.

The big announcement from PM Modi comes amid protest by social media platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties and demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi claims there have been ove 150 paper leaks over last 10 years

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had claimed that there have been ove 150 paper leaks over the last 10 years, there has been not a single conviction in these cases.

The assurance from th PM Modi comes amid widespread protests in Delhi and other cities including a call for Chalo Sansad on July 20 by activists. The activists have put forth three demands to end their agitation.

Sourav Das a spokesperson for the organisation said, "First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, 1 crore rupees compensation for the families of all those students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against any peaceful protester in relation to this protest in the future," he added.

Sourav Das calls Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation 'non-negotiable'

Sourav Das termed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable", adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion.

Sourav Das said he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike even after being admitted to hospital, and that they agreed the protest should remain peaceful.

"I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner," Das said.

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CJP calls Pradhan's resignation 'non-negotiable', says protest to continue until demand is met