Why are Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Shooting, Wrestling not part of Commonwealth Games 2026?

Glasgow:

India's medal prospects at the 2026 Commonwealth Games have been significantly reshaped after nine sports were dropped from the Glasgow programme. It left the country's 125-member contingent to compete across only 10 disciplines, with the event beginning on July 23.

Now, the streamlined schedule means India will enter the Games with fewer opportunities to add to their medal tally despite fielding several of its biggest sporting names. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu headline the Indian squad, while the competition will also serve as an important preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in Japan later this year. India is also set to host the next Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Unlike the previous edition in Birmingham, where 19 sports were contested, Glasgow will stage only athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball, lawn bowls, netball, artistic gymnastics, judo and boxing. Para competitions will be conducted alongside athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls and 3x3 basketball.

The biggest impact for India comes from the exclusion of badminton, cricket, hockey, squash, table tennis, triathlon, wrestling, beach volleyball and rugby sevens. As a result, several leading Indian athletes, including PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh and Aman Sehrawat, will not be in action at this edition.

Why several events are cancelled in Glasgow?

The trimmed programme is expected to affect India's overall medal return. At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, India secured 61 medals to finish fourth in the standings. Half of that success came from sports that are no longer part of the Games, with badminton contributing six medals, cricket one, hockey two, squash two, table tennis seven and wrestling 12. Nearly 47 per cent of India's contingent in Birmingham had competed in disciplines that have since been removed.

The changes follow Australia's withdrawal as host in 2023 after the state of Victoria cited escalating costs. Glasgow subsequently stepped in to organise the event but opted for a reduced format, saying the available preparation period of three years was insufficient to stage a full-scale Commonwealth Games.

Having hosted the Games in 2014, Glasgow will rely on existing infrastructure for this edition. Competition will be held across four venues located within a compact area, while athletes and officials will stay in existing hotels instead of a purpose-built Commonwealth Games Village.

India's challenge is further complicated by recent performances in some of the sports that remain on the programme. Boxing, judo and weightlifting delivered a combined 20 medals at Birmingham, but those disciplines have endured difficult results since, including at the 2024 Olympics for athletes such as Mirabai, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen.

The absence of shooting and archery, which were already missing from the 2022 edition, further reduces the number of medal opportunities available to India. With fewer events and several traditional strengths no longer on the schedule, the Glasgow Games present a markedly different test for the Indian contingent before attention shifts to the Asian Games later this year.

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