Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep white things in this direction of the house to get many benefits

Yesterday you had learned from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about putting green things in the right direction and today we will talk about white things. White color is related to metal and metal is related to westward angle apart from the west direction, i.e. northwest direction. So it is good to keep things related to white or silver color in both these directions.

Keeping things related to white in the west direction brings happiness. The beauty of the face increases, as well as the younger daughter of the house benefits. While keeping things related to white color in the western angle, ie northwest direction, the father's health is good. Good intellectual ability and increased interest in reading.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage