Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELISABETHESSUNG Vastu Tips: Keep sofa in the south-west direction of your drawing room

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the decoration of the reception room in the house. The reception of the house i.e. the drawing room requires special attention.

Whenever a guest comes to the house, first of all it is placed in this part of the house. In such a situation, according to Vastu Shastra one should take special care of the direction of the things kept in the drawing room, so that the atmosphere of the house remains good and your fame spread far and wide.

First of all where should be the direction of the couch in the drawing room. The sofa should be placed in the drawing room along the south-west direction wall. At the same time, you can place the table a short distance from the couch or in the very center of the drawing room, but keep in mind that the sides of the table should not be pointed or triangular.