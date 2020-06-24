Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Hanging clock in this direction at home brings positive energy

Learn about the direction of the clock in Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. We do all our work according to the time or by looking at the time, and to watch the time, a watch is needed at home or in the office. In such a situation, it is important that we place the clock in the proper direction. Because the clock direction is helpful in determining the direction of our work and its result.

According to Vastu, the clock should be placed on the eastern, western, or northern wall of the house or office. These directions work to bring positive energy into the house. With this, by keeping the clock in these directions, our time remains good and all the work is done well without any hindrance.

Therefore, it is better to choose one of these directions while clocking.

