Vastu tips: Hang clock in East direction for positivity at home

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about the direction in which the clock should be decorated. Whether to get up or sleep, to eat or to take a bath, to go somewhere or to come from somewhere or to meet someone, we do all our work according to the time or by looking at the time. In order to see the time, whether at home or at office, a clock is required. When the clock has so much importance in our lives, it is important that we place it in the proper direction. According to vastu shastra, the direction of the clock is helpful in determining the direction of our work and its result.

Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that the clock should be placed on the wall of the eastern, western or northern direction of the house or office as these directions work to bring positive energy to the house and by keeping the clock in these directions, our time remains good. Also, all the work is done well without any hindrance, so it is better to choose one of these directions while decorating the clock.

