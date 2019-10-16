Vastu Tips: Dish or antenna should not be placed in front of windows. Know why

Vastu Shastra is crucial and if the rules are kept in mind while constructing your house or office, then it might bring positive results. From the last few days, we have been talking about the windows of our house which play a crucial role not only in the beautification of the house but also to bring luck and prosperity. Today Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the effect if a dish or antenna is placed in front of the window.

Acharya tells that according to Vastu Shastra, there should never be any type of dish or antenna in front of the window of your house. He says that if the same happens, it affects negatively on your children. Not only this, their education and health can also get hampered.

Indu Prakash says that you should avoid applying such things in front of the window. Even the windows and doors should never be broken otherwise economic crises might upset the life of the family members. If there is any door or window which is broken, then it should be fixed immediately.

