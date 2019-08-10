Saturday, August 10, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Use new broom on this auspicious day

In today's vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell about that auspicious day of the week when you can replace your old broom with new one.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2019 11:01 IST
Representative News Image

This day is considered auspicious for using new broom

After knowing where to place the broom in your house and the timings when you should sweep, in today's segment of Vastu Shastra, get few more tips related to broom. In the last episode, Acharya Indu Prakash informed you that one should not sweep the floor as per own convenience. Using broom after sunset brings negativity in the house. However,  if circumstances arise and you have to sweep after sunset, then put the dust in a dustbin placed inside the house.

Now, we will tell you about the day when you can replace your old broom with a new one. Start using your new broom on Saturday as it is considered auspsicious. Do you know when you should buy new broom? Well, never purchase a broom on Shukla Paksha, remember to buy a new one on Krishna Paksha. A broom bought on Shukla Paksha is believed to bring unhappiness.

Watch the video for detail information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

