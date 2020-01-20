Vastu Tips: Constructing windows in South direction is considered inauspicious. Know the reason

Yesterday, we revealed how the construction of windows should be done carefully. In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about making a window in the South direction. According to the rules of Vastu Shastra, is it considered inauspicious to have a window in the south direction. Know why the windows of your house or office should not be built in this direction and if it is already built or built, what will be its effect?

The south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama, that is, the god of death, so this direction is called inauspicious. If you make a window in this direction, then it has a detrimental effect on the members of the house because this direction is full of negativity.

However, if your house already has a window in the south direction or your new house is south facing and it is your compulsion to make a window in the same direction, then a solution has been given in Vastu Shastra for this. Acharya states the remedy which includes putting thick curtains on the windows.

