Vastu Tips: Constructing bedrooms in southeast direction can affect your health. Know how

Constructing bedrooms in southeast direction can affect your health

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash had revealed the ill-effects of having the bedroom in the south-east direction. Today, he will throw light on the other directions. It is already told told that having a bedroom in the southeast direction creates a situation of discomfort between husband and wife. A person's anger also increases by having the bedroom in this direction. In addition to this, sleeping with head towards the south-east direction also causes many problems. Firstly, it deteriorates the health of the person.

A person sleeping in South-east direction may feel irritated at all times. According to the Vastu Shastra, this is related to the fire element. Sleeping with head in South-east direction can cause diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes etc. Therefore, the bedroom should be avoided to be constructed in this direction. For other directions, it should be kept in mind that while sleeping, keep your head in the west or north direction.

Sleeping with head in both these directions can increase stress. Therefore, while sleeping, keep your head either towards the south or sleep towards the east. It helps in a peaceful sleep and maintains positivity in the brain. It brings sweetness in relationships as well.

