Vastu Tips: Choose north-east direction for your hotel's main entrance. Here's why

The main entrance of a hotel should face in the north-east direction

In Vastu Shastra yesterday we told you about the land selection for your hotel and today we will talk about the main entrance of the hotel. According to Vastu Shastra, the northeast corner, ie the northeast direction, is considered the best for the construction of the main gate in the hotel. But if there is any problem in getting the construction done in this direction, then you can also choose the North or East direction. Apart from this, the direction for the main gate is also chosen on the basis of the plot. If the plot is north facing or east-facing then it is better to get the main gate constructed in the northeast. If the plot is facing south, then the main gate should be built in an igneous angle, ie in the south-east.

Apart from this, if the plot is west-facing, then the west angle for the main gate, ie the north-west direction, is good. Tomorrow we will talk about the direction of the security guard and parking in the hotel.