Vastu Tips: Be careful while taking loans if your home has bathroom in North-West direction

Be careful while taking loans if your home has bathroom in North-West direction

Construction of different parts of the house in appropriate directions plays an important role in maintaining the harmony of the family. According to vastu shastra, the worst direction to build a bathroom is Southwest. The second bad direction is south-east. It is also advised that a toilet should not be made it the north-west direction of the house as well.

Acharya Indu Prakash reveals the particular precautions should be taken if the bathroom is being constructed in the north-west direction. The first thing to keep in mind is that the soak pit or dry well should not be in exactly the north-west direction but should be built a little to the west or north directions. Secondly, if you have a toilet in the north-west direction, then you should be very careful while taking a loan.

Also, great care should be taken while dealing any matter with your father and the tenant in the house should be very careful and maintain peace and control of their mind. White color should be painted in this direction and white flower pots should be kept there at the beginning of winter.

