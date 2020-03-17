Vastu Tips: Buying a flat? Always keep these things in mind

In Vastu Shastra, today know what things of Vastu should be kept in mind while buying a flat. Due to the lack of land and other reasons, the trend for flats is increasing now. People who want to live a safe life and desire for a community-like living are now shifting to flats. In fact, it makes life easier. The rules of Vastu which are for an independent house or a bungalow are the same for the flat as well, but- since there are some basic differences in the design of the flat and independent house, then it is necessary to keep those things in mind.

Taking an example of the main gate of the house, it facing the east or north is considered auspicious. It is inauspicious if the opening is towards the south or southwest direction. The flat will also have the same, but independent houses have an open space or road ahead of the gate, whereas the flat does not have a road ahead of the main gate. There is an open or closed space, a gallery or a small hall somewhere.

