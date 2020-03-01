Vastu Tips: Sweeping at night decreases wealth in the house

According to Vastu Shastra, brooming at night brings meanness in the house

In Vastu Sashtra today, we will talk about cleaning up the house. While it is good to clean up, in Vastu Shashtra, there's already time assigned for it. Like Vastu specifies the time to clean the house, it also talks about when not to clean the house or not broom your house. According to vastu shahstra, the first four 'pahar' of the day is the right time to broom the house. Meanwhile, the four 'pahars' of the night are not considered to be a good time for sweeping​.

Sweeping at these times brings meanness in the house and the goddess of wealth gets upset which results in the decrease of wealth.