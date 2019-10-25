Vastu Tips: Aries should keep items purchased on Dhanteras in North direction. Know why

Vastu Tips: Aries people should keep items purchased on Dhanteras in North direction. Know why

Vastu Shastra plays a crucial role even during the festive season. Now that the festival of Diwali has begun with Dhanteras, it will be important to know why and what you should do to bring good luck and prosperity. Buying gold, silver and other things are considered auspicious during this occasion. On the day of Dhanteras, Acharya Indu Prakash gives Vastu tips related to the directions in which the things purchased should be kept that will increase the auspiciousness of the purchased item.

Aries: Place the item purchased today in the western part of northwest direction of the house.

Taurus: It will be good for you to keep the item purchased today in the northern part of the north-west direction of the house.

Gemini: Keep the item purchased today in the northern part of the house.

Cancer: The item purchased today should be placed on the north side of the northeast corner of the house.

Leo: It is better for you to keep the item purchased today on the eastern side of the north-east corner of the house.

Virgo: Keep the item in the east direction of the house.

Libra: The item purchased today should be placed on the eastern side of the southeast corner of the house.

Scorpio: Place the item purchased today on the south side of the southeast corner of the house.

Sagittarius: The item purchased today has to be placed in the south direction of the house.

Capricorn: Place the item purchased today on the south-west side of the house.

Aquarius: The item purchased today will have to be placed on the south-west side of the house.

Pisces: Putting the things purchased today in the west direction of the house will give good benefits.

