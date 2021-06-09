Solar Eclipse Tomorrow: Know places it will be visible from in India, time to witness 'ring of fire'

Image Source : FREEPIK Solar Eclipse Tomorrow: Know places it is visible from India, time to witness 'ring of fire'

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) of June 10, 2021: The world will witness the first solar eclipse of 2021 on June 21 (Thursday). The annular solar eclipse will be visible only in some parts of India. The northeastern states will be able to witness the surya grahan before the sunset. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky. While people can enjoy the lunar eclipse with the naked eye, it is advised to never witness a solar eclipse with bare eyes. Protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector or a telescope are advised to be used to safely witness the phenomenon.

What is Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse?

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. During surya grahan, the moon casts a shadow onto our planet when they are aligned.

Solar Eclipse June 10 2021: Places it is visible from India

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India except in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh for a few minutes before the sunset, a prominent astrophysicist said. The path of the eclipse will not touch almost any part of India, barring the North-Eastern extremes of the country in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debiprasad Duari, said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, people can see, just before the sunset, a minuscule fraction of the sun covered by the moon, that is also very low in the horizon, lasting at the most 3-4 minutes depending upon the position," Duari said.

"On the northern borders, in Ladakh, a sliver of land in the border region can experience the last phase of the partial eclipse, again for a short duration, but relatively at a higher altitude than the eastern part of the country," he said.

The eclipse can be seen from a vast region of North America, Europe and Asia, Duari said.

Solar eclipse (Surya Grahan): Time

One can see a very small part of the solar eclipse from the vicinity of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh at around 5:52 pm. In the northern part of Ladakh, where the sun will set at around 6.15 pm, the last phases of the phenomenon can be seen at around 6 pm.

First, the partial eclipse will start at around 11:42 am Indian Standard Time and the annular eclipse will appear to occur from 3:30 pm and will continue up to 4:52 pm, though for different intervals for a particular region, depending upon one's geographical location.

The partial eclipse will end at around 6:41 pm IST, he said.