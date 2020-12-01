Solar eclipse 2020: Know date, time, significance, do's and dont's of last eclipse

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URSUS88 Solar eclipse

The last solar eclipse of year 2020 will occur on December 14 (Monday). In India the solar eclipse will start at 07:03 in the evening and will end at 12:23 pm. It may be noted that the first solar eclipse of year 2020 occurred on June 21. The last solar eclipse will last for around five hours.

Significance of solar eclipse and Do's and Don't to be followed:

It is that time when the sun, moon and earth are all in a line, with the moon coming in between the sun and the earth, and hence casting a shadow on the earth. This results in the partial or full eclipse of the sun. This phenomenon is called a solar eclipse.

According to the Hindu religion, people follow some rules during the solar eclipse. Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse while many do not prefer eating during the solar eclipse. However, it is said that one should eat at least two hours before an eclipse. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. They should stay indoors during the Sutak period. By doing this, the harmful rays of the sun do not affect the woman and the foetus.

One should refrain from looking at the sun directly during an eclipse. This is because of the intensity of the rays of the sun at this time that can damage the cells in the eye causing retinal burns.

Do not bathe during the eclipse. Take a bath after the eclipse ends.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Places

The solar eclipse on December 14 will be seen in some parts of South America, South Africa and Pacific Ocean. This total solar eclipse will be visible from Chile and some parts of Argentina in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse.