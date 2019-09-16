Vaastu tips: Here's how to remove Vastu Dosh without making architectural changes to your home

Vaastu Tips

Rebuilding your already constructed house to cure Vaastu defects is a very difficult task. The process is very expensive, full of complications and trouble. Therefore, some such rememedies have been mentioned in the Vaastu Shashtra to prevent Vaastu defects without the need to distruct anythings. We will dicuss some such Vastu defects and measures to correct them.

If there is a shadow of a tall building or house in your house, then it is a Vaastu defect. This has a bad effect on your wealth and wealth. According to Vastu, to cure this defect, put a mirror on the roof of your house, so that the entire image of the tall building or house can be seen in the mirror. By taking these measures, you can remove this Vastu Dosh.