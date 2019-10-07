Horoscope Today, October 7, 2019: See the astrology predictions for sun signs Aries, Libra to Pisces

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 7, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Knowing how your day will turn out to be is the most exciting part of any astrological prediction. Your sun signs play an important role in shaping your day. The main reason how things at your social, personal as well as professional life take place is only because of them. There are few days when everything seems out of your reach. It is simply because of the planetary positions which mould how situations will take place in your life. Even your good luck has a role to play but it's mainly the position of the stars which affects our moods, personality and day to an extent. Acharya Indu Prakash is back again to enlighten how your day is going to be in order to get professional, personal and social life sorted.

ARIES

Today will be a good day for you. You may have to handle some new responsibilities of the house. Your friendship will be stronger than ever. This amount can benefit the merchant class well. Your health will already be fit. Mental satisfaction will remain. Stopped money can be returned. Donate clothes to the needy on this day, you will get success in work.

TAURUS

Today your confidence will increase. With increased confidence, you will get success in everything. Work pressure in the office will be less. You will feel the Relax. Married of this zodiac can make a plan for darshan at any pilgrimage site. Your married happiness will increase. Keep the necessary papers with you while driving. Offer lights for the temple, your life will be bright.

GEMINI

Today will be a great day for you. One can easily complete the work with positive thoughts. Today is a better day for married people of this sign. An invitation can come from a relative where you have not been able to go for many days. Your respect will increase in society. Will think of doing something new in studies. Feed the cow bread today, stopped work will be completed.

CANCER

Today will be your normal day. The workload in office can be high. The peer may help in completing the work. Unintended speaking can make things worse. It would be better to speak well before speaking anything. Pay special attention to the health of the parents. You can meet an old friend. Today, sesame flow in the flowing water, the economic side will be strong.

LEO

Today will be a good day for you. Your financial condition will improve greatly with the growth of a life partner. Avoid eating fried and roasted things. Today is the day to fulfill the responsibilities well. Postponing work may increase the likelihood of damage. You can go for a picnic somewhere with friends. Offer sweets made of saffron to God, all will be well with you.

VIRGO

Today will be a great day for you. You will be helpful to a relative. Everyone will be happy with you in the office. Will feel healthy. in the evening

You can go for a trip outside to spend time with your spouse. Meditate in auspicious activities, you will get immense happiness. Offer raw coconut to Shiva, people will continue to get support in life.

LIBRA

Today will be a mixed day for you. You can help a friend. You may get a chance to gain money. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Be cautious before investing money in the stock market. Exercise regularly for better health. This will make you feel fit. Avoid hurrying in any specific work. Offer water to Suryadev on this day, your health will be better.

SCORPIO

Today, other people will be very impressed with you. Your confidence level will be high. Leave your old plans and work on new plans. The company may get a chance to go abroad. You will get support from others in studies, which will benefit you. New avenues of profit will open for you. Today will be a good day for married people of this sign. Offer bel leaf on Shivling today, happiness will come in your family.

SAGITTARIUS

Today your luck will be with you. All work in the office will be completed on time. You will also benefit. There will be a feeling of happiness in married life. All family members will be happy with you. Today will be a great day for Lovemate. An old friend may call. Offer laddus to Lord Hanuman today, you will get the full support of luck.

CAPRICORN

Today your work area may change. You can be busy today. Lovers of this zodiac can plan to watch the movie, this will increase the sweetness in the relationship. Today your mood will change throughout the day. There is a possibility of differences with some people, so talk to anyone carefully. Take the blessings of your guru today, you will feel better.

AQUARIUS

Today we will visit the temple with the family. You can also organize to listen to Bhajans of God in the house, this will maintain happiness and peace in the family. The day is favorable for engineering students of this amount. There may be a call for a job from a large company. Consult with elders before lending money. While going on the morning walk, keep a mobile nearby. Make camphor incense at home, positive thoughts will come to your mind.

PISCES

Today will be a good day for you. You can go to lunch with your spouse at a restaurant. This will strengthen relationships. The economic side will be stronger than before. New and older people can be met. Will be interested in creative works. Important work will be done with the help of a woman. Offer Ganesha to Durva today, it will improve your financial condition.