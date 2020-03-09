Horoscope March 10, 2020: Check what Holi 2020 has in store for your Zodiac sign

Check out your astrological prediction for March 10, 2020- Holi

The entire country is celebrating the festival of colors today and while everybody is busy enjoying it, many are eager to know what this day will bring for your personal and professional life? The colors with which you play Holi could also have meaning for your luck in the day, so, to know your lucky colors according to the placement of stars in your zodiac and things that you should keep in mind while playing Holi 2020, read the special Holi horoscope of Acharya Indu Prakash. May this festival of colors bring happiness and prosperity for everyone.

Aries

You will feel refreshed. You will make some new friends. You will be eager to achieve success in a particular field. Parental support will be obtained. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. Lovers will get a gift. When speaking to someone, keep restraining on words. You should avoid getting emotional. You will enjoy playing Holi with red color. Offer Kheer to god, health will be good.

Taurus

You will have fun spending time with your friends. Your mind will be happy. You will do something that will bring praise to you. You will be ready for any new offer. Happiness can be found anytime. You will be successful in social work. You will find it beneficial to play Holi with blue color. You will have a small party at home. Light up incense with the fragrance of sandalwood in the temple, will get rid of the long-standing health problem.

Gemini

You will get some good news. Family relationships will be strong. You will benefit from the means of communication. Most things will be solved very easily. You will get some new experiences. Students associated with this zodiac will get better results. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house throughout the day. Playing Holi with brown color will be beneficial for you. Friends will come and go at home. Tie 7 pinches of Holika ash and 7 Gomti Chakras and keep them in the vault, you will get rid of the economic problems.

Cancer

You will enjoy Holi with your family. Guests will come suddenly at home. You should listen to everyone carefully. You will be able to maintain good relations with friends. In the evening you will feel a bit tired. Sweetness in relationships with your spouse will increase. The day will be happy for Lovemates. Your confidence will increase. Take some care about money. Donate clothes to the needy, all will be well with you.

Leo

Your worries about an old issue will increase, but children's sports will eliminate all your worries. Spend time at home as much as possible, this will improve your relations with everyone. Will organize any function at home. The feud that has been going on for more than a day will be over. You will get a chance to enjoy many types of dishes. Couple should paint each other golden or yellow colours, and relationships will get stronger. You will enjoy Holi with friends. Visit Hanuman Ji, all your troubles will be removed.

Virgo

Throughout the day you will feel refreshed. Your relationship with your spouse will be stronger. You can do some thinking about your feelings. Relationships with friends will improve. By meeting them you will also benefit in some work. You will get new opportunities to earn money. People engaged in creative work will get great success. To promote business and to get rid of economic problems, apply saffron colour tika to Hanuman ji.

Libra

You will be successful in fulfilling your family responsibilities. Your mind will be happy throughout the day. For traders of this amount, there are chances of getting a big deal. Will spend moments of happiness with your spouse. There's a chance of unmarried people getting married. If lovers talks about their marriage at home, it could matearlise. In the evening, you can go to a relative's place for. Avoid eating fried things. Read Hanuman Chalisa, problems will be solved.

Scorpio

You will participate in social work. Friends will be supported in any important work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family after getting progress in life. You will feel healthy. Students of this Zodiac will get positive results in their career. You will get a chance to help other people. You will be excited all day. You will get a gift from your spouse. The day is going to be good for Lovers. Offer boondi to Hanuman ji, relations with friends will improve.

Sagittarius

You will gain money suddenly. You will get some good news from the child side. New avenues of progress will open in terms of money. You can learn something new. The advice of other people will be beneficial. Meeting new friends will benefit you. There are also the chances of attending a function. Life partner will continue to support. You will go to a friend's party. You will get profit opportunities in business. Light a lamp of ghee in the temple, children will get happiness.

Capricorn

You should take some big step only after taking advice of someone elder in the house. Today is going to be normal for students of this sign. You should avoid trusting someone unknown. You should not make anyone your friend very quickly. You will consider changes in your lifestyle. Spend entertaining time with children. Give some gift to your mentor, all your problems will be solved.

Aquarius

Meeting new people will be beneficial for the future. Your confidence will increase. A friend of yours can come to your house with his family. Your financial condition will improve. Your trend will be towards social work. The partners may have a sweet argument. The couple should apple green gulaal to each other, and relationships will get stronger. Sudden money gains are being made. Make up your mind to get a vehicle. Apply sandalwood tilak on your forehead, you will have a good day.

Pisces

You will have contact with some important people. Family life will be pleasant. You will get full support from your spouse. Your focus will remain on your goal. On the basis of your personality, you will be able to bring some people in your favor, this will give you full benefit in the future. You may have problems of dehydration. In the evening, a relative will come to your home at the diner. Offer food to the needy, the work interruptions will be eliminated.