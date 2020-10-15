Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for Thursday Oct 15, 2020: Here's astrology prediction for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

ARIES

Today you will complete any important work of father. Your father will be proud of you. The day will be normal for students. You can think about any new course. You will get full support from elder brothers and sisters. People doing jobs today will get relief from work. You can go for a walk in a park that will make you feel good. The day will be fine for people doing business in hotel or restaurant. Your earnings will increase. Your day will be full of relief.

TAURUS

Today, with the help of family members, you will be able to handle everything well. You may have new responsibilities. You can get a program ready at home. People from the neighborhood will be happy to see you. A knowledgeable person can consult you for your children's career. You will not disappoint them. You will remain energetic in terms of health. You will have a good day Will give full time to his spouse and share things of his mind. Today there will be sudden money gains.

GEMINI

Today can be a little better than usual. You will be interested in some religious work. Someone can come to your house from the office. You can share some special things with them. Children will take your help in some work. You will fully support the children. The day will be good for women working in boutique. You can have family ties with a customer. Any small puja for the peace of your home. Everyone will get it done.

CANCER

You need to increase your efficiency. Today you can go for shopping. You should spend your income keeping in mind. You may be worried about your career. You may have to run more for admission in new courses. You will also feel a little irritable. Today you should keep drinking water from time to time, this will not cause you the problem of dehydration., Your efficiency will increase.

LEO

Today will be your normal day. Any work of children can cost you money. You need to increase contact with experienced people in terms of work. You should proceed with hard work, this will give you success in work. You should avoid believing what someone has said or heard. In the case of health, you should take little care to avoid eating out of the spring. Love will remain with your spouse. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. There will be peace of peace in the house.

VIRGO

If you want to tell your heart to someone, today is going to be a great day for you. You will definitely succeed in your work. People who are married, they can go somewhere today. You will have a great time. People working in furniture will benefit. You may get a big job. Part time job students can have a confirmed job. You can apply for a full time job in a company. You will have a great day.

LIBRA

Today, you have to be very careful in your work. You should avoid any kind of transaction in business. You may face loss without reason. If you are going to a meeting with someone, then you need to pay attention to your dress. Someone can do evil behind your back. For good health, you should do routine exercise. Also vitamins should be taken care of in your food. Today you will be saved from any kind of loss.

SCORPIO

Today you can share your business talk with your spouse. You can also get some good advice from spouse about work. The day will be good for the people doing catering work. Children can participate in any sports activity today. People sitting at home can get employment opportunities. An atmosphere of tension in your family will be fine. If you have been suffering from eye problems for a few days, today you will get a lot of relief.

SAGITTARIUS

Today you can think of starting a new business. You will get full support from elders of the house. Your father will help you financially. Today you can take the children somewhere to roam. There will be prosperity and harmony in the family. If your child is worthy of marriage, then a good relationship can come for them. You will be fit in terms of health. We will complete our work in office. In the evening you can go to a function with the family. Today you will get the support of seniors.

CAPRICORN

Those associated with government institutions will have a good day, while those working in private may experience some problems. Today you may have to work extra in the office. You will not be able to give proper time to the children. You may have back pain. The day will be good for students. Partners can get you some expenses. It will be beneficial for you to follow the views of close people. Your problem will be less. Today you will feel energetic even in terms of health.

AQUARIUS

Today you will spend more and more time with your spouse. Due to which your mind will be very famous today. . Freshness will remain in your day. You can support yourself in some good work. This will make your name in the society. Today you can be appointed for any work in society. Mother can ask you for any work. Your health will be good. People doing business will get some great success. Children can insist on their choice of dish to the mother.

PISCES

You can meet a property dealer today. You can think about investing in a property. With the help of a friend, you can get a job in a good company. You can plan to watch movies at home with family members. The amenities of your home will increase. You will get full support from your family members. In the matter of education, the day will be good, you can take any big decision regarding career. You will have a good day

