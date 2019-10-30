Horoscope, October 30: Good news for Virgos; Know what's in store for your zodiac sign

Astrological predictions for your zodiac signs for October 30

Believe it or not, astrology does have an impact on day-to-day life. Like zodiac signs decide your personality, traits and behaviour, similarly, planetary positions can influence one's life. In case you want to know how your day will unfold, Acharya Indu Prakash is here with astrological predictions and suggestions for your zodiac signs.

Scroll down. Have a good day folks!

ARIES

You will invest your energy in good work. Your partner will support you. You will finish your office work on time. You might spend some time with friends. Offer coconut on shivling for strong relationship.

TAURUS

Favourable day for you. Your skills and talent will help you in completing work. You will enjoy good health today. Might meet new people who can help you in the future. Confidence will be high. Chant Hanuman Chalisa for better opportunities.

GEMINI

Fantastic day for you. Relatives might visit your place and by the evening, your home will be blooming with happiness. Positive day for lovemates and students. You will be able to help others. You might talk to your family members to deal with some problems.

CANCER

You will have an average day. Chances of obstruction in your progress. Happiness will prevail in the family. You might plan an outing. Don't trust someone unknown. Stay away from conflicts.

LEO

You will be required to take a big decision today and you will be successful in it. Big day for traders. Your intelligence will keep problems at bay. A big hectic day for you and this will make you feel tired. However, you will chill by the end of evening. Feeding rotis to cow will help you tackle problems.

VIRGO

Your friend will help you complete long pending work. You might get a good news today. You will successfully fulfill your duties and extra responsibilities. Your colleagues will help you. Offer water to Sun God.

LIBRA

List of works on your mind will get gradually done. You might discuss with your friends about something important. A stranger might upset your mood, however, you will be fine by the end of the evening. Some old memories might make you emotional. Visit and orphanage with some gifts.

SCORPIO

You will achieve success today. You might attend an event today and meet childhood friend. Prepare yourself for some new experiences. Students will be able to focus on studies. Take suggestions from your parents.

SAGITTARIUS

You might meet a close friend today. Your boss will be impressed with your confidence. You can begin a new work today. There will be new opportunities of financial benefits. You might also plan a trip with your partner.

CAPRICORN

You might plan a trip with family. Refrain from sharing your thoughts with someone unknown. There can be obstructions in some work. This might leave you worried. Don't force your thoughts on others. There will be a sense of confusion over something.

AQUARIUS

It will be a day of happiness for you. You will complete a project with the help of friends. You will feel energetic today. You might also attend a religious ceremony. Your loved ones will have some expectations from you.

PISCES

You will be benefitted from someone special. You will be appreciated for your work. Problems will get solved. Financially strong day for you.