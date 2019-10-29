Horoscope October 29: Know what's in store for your zodiac sign this Bhai Dooj

Horoscope October 29, 2019

Astrology is believed to have an impact on daily life. Sun sign is said to influence things around you. Any problem or obstacles can also be due to hostile planetary positions or unfavourable stars and a simple vastu or astrology trick can offer solution. In case you want to know how your day will unfold, scroll down and read about your zodiac sign.

Acharya Indu Prakash is here with astrological predictions and suggestions for your zodiac signs.

ARIES

You will have a better day. You might have an interesting discussion with your colleague. You will develop strong bonding with your partner. You will expand your business with the help of some special people. Feeding birds will prove to be beneficial for business.

TAURUS

You will have a fantastic day. You will spend quality time with your family. You might leave your colleagues impressed. You will achieve success in whatever do. Parents' blessings will help you deal with all problems.

GEMINI

Work pressure will be there, however, there will be an improvement in your financial condition. You might feel tired and this might affect your daily routine.

CANCER

Your family members will be happy with you, however, you might witness a bit problem regarding health. You might also have an argument with one of your team member in office. Stop poking your nose into someone's else business. Offer besan laddoo to Lord Hanuman to avoid problems.

LEO

You might face hurdles completing your work. Take the help of someone more experienced. Your friends will support you. But, you need to be conscious of your health. Be patience regarding work that involves partnership.

VIRGO

Take advice from elderly for personal work. Guests might arrive today. New opportunities for extra income might come your way. You will also share your thoughts with your friends.

LIBRA

A good day for married couple. Students will take interest in studies. You might lose some good opportunities. Don't speak without thinking. Put a pause on your expenditures.

SCORPIO

You might get some work related to money. Your financial condition will improve. Pending work will get completed. You will enjoy a good family time.

SAGITTARIUS

You will financially progress today. Pending works will be completed. You will take part in social works. Married life will be beautiful. You will witness success regarding career in the government sector.

CAPRICORN

Beautiful day for you. Your behaviour will leave others impressed. Start preparing for some future work from today itself. You will feel happy with the overwhelming love from your near and dear ones. Your partner will help you.

AQUARIUS

A favourable day for you. Taking some important decisions in the workplace will help you. Works you have done in the past will help you. People might contact you for advice. You will do your duties towards your parents with honesty.

PISCES

New opportunities for financial benefits will be seen. You might get a new work at the office for which you have been excited for a long time. You can also go on a small trip with your partner. Donating fruits in temple will help you in strengthening your relationships.