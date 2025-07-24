Worm found inside 'Pongal' at Rameshwaram Cafe's Bengaluru Airport outlet | Video The complainant, Loknath, said he bought a Pongal meal from the cafe on Thursday (July 24), paying Rs 300 with the expectation of receiving a clean and quality dish. However, to his shock, he discovered a cockroach in the food while eating.

Bengaluru:

A shocking incident of food contamination has surfaced from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, where a customer discovered a worm inside his Pongal dish at the well-known Rameshwaram Cafe outlet. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and calls for action on social media.

Customer paid Rs 300 for contaminated food

According to the complainant, Loknath, he purchased a Pongal meal from the cafe on Thursday (July 24), paying Rs 300 for what he believed to be a hygienic and quality meal. However, to his horror, while eating, he spotted a worm in the dish. He immediately brought the matter to the attention of the restaurant manager.

Cafe apologises, but public anger grows

The cafe staff apologised on the spot, but the incident left customers visibly upset. Many expressed their frustration over the lack of hygiene, especially given the high price and the cafe’s reputation for quality and purity. The incident has since gone viral, with users on social media demanding strict action against the outlet and better food safety enforcement at public eateries, especially in high-traffic zones like airports.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but the matter has raised serious concerns about food safety and quality checks at airport food outlets.

Tragic dinner turns fatal in Timmapur village

Earlier, in a heartbreaking incident from Karnataka’s Raichur district, three members of a family, including two young children, died due to suspected food poisoning on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Ramesh and his daughters, Nagamma (8) and Deepa (6). The family, residing in K Timmapur village of Sirwar taluk, reportedly fell ill after consuming a dinner of brinjal curry, roti, rice, and sambar.

According to relatives, the brinjal used in the meal was freshly harvested from their farm, where pesticides had been sprayed just three days earlier. The contamination is suspected to have caused the poisoning.

Surviving family members undergoing medical treatment, probe underway

Ramesh’s wife Padma and two other children were also affected and are currently receiving treatment at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). All six family members began displaying symptoms shortly after dinner and were rushed to the hospital. Despite doctors' efforts, three of them could not be saved.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the poisoning and whether pesticide residue was involved. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting calls for awareness and caution regarding the safe use of chemicals on crops.