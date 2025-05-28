Who is Fouzia Tarannum? Karnataka IAS officer targeted by BJP MLC N Ravikumar's 'Pakistani' remark An FIR has been registered against BJP MLC N Ravikumar in connection with the alleged "Pakistani" remark he made against Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) :

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N Ravikumar in Karnataka was booked in connection with the alleged "Pakistani" remark he made against Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, police said on Tuesday. The alleged comments were made by the MLC during a BJP protest held on May 24.

Who is Fouzia Tarannum?

Fouzia Taranum, a 2015-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kalaburagi in Karnataka. Known for her commitment to public service, she was honoured with the Best Electoral Practices Award by the President of India in January 2025 for her exemplary work in electoral roll management during the 2024 elections.

Her commitment to public service has also been reflected in innovative initiatives such as branding Kalaburagi Rotti and reviving millet as a staple food in the region, efforts that not only boosted local identity and nutrition but also earned her the prestigious Excellence in Governance Award.

What Ravikumar say to Fouzia Tarannum?

Ravikumar had accused the IAS officer of working on the orders of the Congress party and had reportedly said, "She seems to have come from Pakistan." A case against the BJP MLC was registered at the Station Bazaar police station and the matter is being investigated, a senior police officer said.

Condemning the incident, the IAS Officers' Association demanded an "unconditional apology" from Kumar for his "irresponsible and unacceptable comments".

"Fouzia Tarannum, IAS is an officer of impeccable integrity with an exemplary track record and deep dedication to public service and the State. Remarks made by Ravi Kumar against her are baseless, unjustified, and entirely devoid of rationale. Such provocative and false statements not only malign the dignity of committed civil servants but also inflict severe mental trauma and amount to harassment in the line of duty," it said in a statement.

The Association expressed strong solidarity with Fouzia Taranum and voiced deep concern over the attempt to publicly malign the reputation of an officer who has been serving the people of Karnataka with sincerity, distinction, and unwavering dedication.

Slip of tongue: N Ravikumar

The BJP MLC, in a statement, expressed deep regret for his "intemperate but inadvertent" remarks made against the Deputy Commissioner. "It was a slip of the tongue and I made these intemperate remarks inadvertently. I express my regret. I have withdrawn these remarks. I hold the officer in high esteem and I have no complaints whatsoever about her professional competency and integrity," he added.

