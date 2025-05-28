Karnataka: Man killed, another critically injured in sword attack in Mangaluru The incident was reported from Kambodi Kalpane in Bantwal of Dakshina Kannada district in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru:

In a shocking incident in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, two men were brutally attacked with a sword on Tuesday by unidentified assailants, resulting in the death of one person and leaving the other critically injured, said police. The incident took place at Kambodi Kalpane village in the Irakodi area of Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Mangaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahiman while his associate, Kalandar Shafi, who was also injured in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a critical condition.

According to reports, Rahiman held the position of secretary at a local mosque and was actively involved with the South Kannada Sunni Students Federation.

The attackers, reportedly on a motorcycle, attacked Rahiman and his associate with sharp weapons. Rahiman died on the spot from his injuries, while Kalandar Shafi sustained serious injuries.

Prohibitory orders imposed

In response to the incident, authorities have imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) across the district, which will remain in effect until 6 pm on May 30. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hitendra is scheduled to visit Mangaluru today to assess the situation.

Rahiman's body has been placed in the hospital mortuary. Following the postmortem, it will be taken to the local mosque for funeral rites. Security has been tightened in the city, especially around sensitive areas, to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Muslim organisations have condemned the killing and announced plans to protest, demanding the swift arrest of the culprits.

Suhas Shetty murder

This is the second sword attack reported in Dakshina Kannada this month. Earlier, Suhas Shetty — a murder accused reportedly associated with several local right-wing groups — was hacked to death in broad daylight on a busy road in Mangaluru. Sources said he was killed by contract killers allegedly hired by the family of one of his victims. Shetty, who had several police cases against him, was attacked by at least five men wielding swords and machetes.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru Police have arrested Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell late Tuesday night (May 27) in connection with the murder of Suhas Shetty.

Suhas Shetty was brutally killed on May 1, prompting widespread outrage. The next day, Sharan Pumpwell called for a bandh in Mangaluru, but the protest failed to gain public traction. According to police reports, Pumpwell’s supporters allegedly forcibly shut down shops and damaged public property in an attempt to enforce the bandh.

Police had issued two notices summoning Sharan Pumpwell for questioning, but he reportedly failed to appear both times. His continued non-compliance led to his arrest on Tuesday night on charges of disturbing public order.

