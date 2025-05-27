Karnataka BJP expels two MLAs for six years over anti-party activities Somashekar and Hebbar represent Yashwanthpur and Yellapur assembly constituencies respectively.

Bengaluru:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled two of its MLAs in Karnataka for 'anti-party activities'. According to BJP state president BY Vijayendra, MLAs ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar were expelled from the party for a period of six years.

Vijayendra said that the party high command took a decision after long deliberations.

About ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar

ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar are seasoned politicians from Karnataka, representing the Yeshwanthpur and Yellapur assembly constituencies, respectively.

Both MLAs were part of the rebel faction that was instrumental in bringing down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 by switching allegiance to the BJP. However, in recent months, as per the media reports they have been frequently seen at Congress-led events and have openly voiced support for Karnataka's ruling party.

