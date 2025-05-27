Two injured in sword attack in Dakshina Kannada, second such incident in a month Two men were injured in a sword attack in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, on Tuesday, in what is the second such incident in the district this month. The victims, Imtiyaz and Kalandar, were attacked while unloading gravel. One sustained serious injuries. Police are investigating the case.

Mangaluru:

Two men were injured in a sword attack in the Irakodi area of Bantwal in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, police said. The victims, identified as Imtiyaz and Kalandar, were unloading gravel when two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and attacked them with a sword. Imtiyaz suffered serious injuries, while Kalandar sustained wounds to his hand. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify and apprehend the attackers, who fled the scene immediately after the assault. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second sword attack reported in Dakshina Kannada this month. Earlier, Suhas Shetty — a murder accused reportedly associated with several local right-wing groups — was hacked to death in broad daylight on a busy road in Mangaluru. Sources said he was killed by contract killers allegedly hired by the family of one of his victims. Shetty, who had several police cases against him, was attacked by at least five men wielding swords and machetes.

Both incidents have raised concerns about the rising incidence of street violence in the district, prompting authorities to intensify security measures and reassure the public.