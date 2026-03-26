'We are VIPs, can't stand in queue': Karnataka MLA seeks 5 IPL tickets for every legislator

Bengaluru:

Congress MLA from Karnataka, Vijayanand S Kashappanavar, on Thursday demanded complimentary IPL tickets, seeking a VIP treatment for the lawmakers ahead of the high-stakes tournament. Rebuking the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Kashappanavar said the governing body has failed to show respect to the legislators despite availing benefits from the government.

He sought five tickets for each legislator and demanded a separate sitting arrangement for the MLAs saying they were “VIPs” and “cannot stand in the queue".

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He also alleged that tickets were being sold in the black market at inflated prices.

"There is an IPL match going to start on the 28th of this month... MLAs and ministers complained that the Karnataka State Cricket Association has not provided tickets for them or their families, despite receiving government facilities and security. They alleged tickets are being sold in the black market, with prices rising from Rs 5,000 to Rs 35,000. The issue was raised in the Assembly, with demands for at least five tickets per MLA and separate seating arrangements. The Deputy CM has promised to solve this problem and get the tickets for us," he said.

The Hungund MLA said the issue was raised by the Opposition MLA in the Assembly, urging the speaker to take necessary action in this regard.

“We are VIPs. We can’t stand in the queue. We went last time and had to stand in the queue. They are sending us to a gallery with the public. It’s not going to happen," he added.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader proposed that the government should officially coordinate with KSCA to guarantee MLAs a minimum allocation of four tickets, along with suitable arrangements for their families.

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Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded by assuring the House that the matter would be discussed with KSCA officials, emphasizing that MLAs are fully entitled to request such provisions.