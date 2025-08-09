Vande Bharat Express launch in Bengaluru today, traffic advisory issued for PM Modi's visit Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi will virtually flag off Vande Bharat Express trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune and Bengaluru-Belagavi.

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate new Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi on Sunday. He will also virtually flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

According to the itinerary shared by the Chief Minister's Office, PM Modi will participate in three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city.

PM Modi to visit Bengaluru: Check full itinerary

After arriving at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 10.30 am, Prime Minister Modi will travel by helicopter and road to the KSR Bengaluru (city) railway station, where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express trains between KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi.

He will then travel by road to the RV Road (Ragigudda) metro station on the Yellow Line. Between 11:45 to 12:50 he will be flagging off Yellow Line (reach 5) and take a metro ride to the Electronic City station.

From there, PM Modi will travel to the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, where at the institute's auditorium, he will be laying the foundation stone for Bangalore metro phase-3 and officially inaugurating the yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra station. He will then travel by helicopter to the HAL Airport and fly back to Delhi at 2.45 pm.

Three new Vande Bharat Express to be launched on August 10

Belagavi-Bengaluru: The Vande Bharat Express train from Belagavi to Bengaluru will be inaugurated on August 10, 2025. This train will run six days a week and significantly improve connectivity between Karnataka's coastal and state capital regions.

Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune: This Vande Bharat train connecting Ajni (Nagpur) to Pune will be inaugurated on August 10, 2025 and will initially operate with seating-only coaches three times a week.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar: This Vande Bharat Express train will be launched on August 10, 2025 which will run six days a week. This train will boost religious tourism and connectivity in the region.

Traffic advisory issued in Bengaluru ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of his visit to Bengaluru, Traffic Police announced restrictions across several key routes on August 10 between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, anticipating heavy crowds and VIP movement during his visit.

In the traffic advisory issued, motorists are advised to avoid Marenahalli Main Road (from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road), Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction, Silk Board to Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover, and Hosur Road, and the stretch from Hosur to Bengaluru city during this time.