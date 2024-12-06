Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Udupi: Car goes out of control, flies in the air, seriously injures two people | Video caught on camera

In a horrific accident which was captured on CCTV camera, a car was seen somersaulting and seriously injuring two people. In the video, the car is seen coming at a high speed and while trying to avoid the auto, it overturned uncontrollably. Following this the car hit a bike rider who was trying to cross the road. The bike rider and the car driver have been seriously injured in this accident. The rider sitting on the bike fell on the side of the road after it overturned. The accident was so horrific that the helmet of the bike rider was thrown along the road side.

Earlier, a 26-year-old IPS officer died in a road accident in Hassan district of Karnataka. The officer named Harsh Bardhan was a 2023-batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre and was to take up his first posting as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the tire of his vehicle burst and the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree after which the officer suffered serious head injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the young officer succumbed to his injuries. Giving information about the incident, Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar wrote that we lost our 2023 batch IPS probationer Harsh Vardhan in a road accident near Hassan this evening.