Traffic curbs in Bengaluru on March 21 in view of Ramazan gatherings: Check routes to avoid

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory ahead of the large-scale Eid prayers in the city expected to draw between 15,000 and 20,000 people on March 21. The gatherings will take place near a mosque at the BB Junction on Mysore Road and at the BBMP playground near 7th Cross, 1st Main Road in Chamarajapete. Authorities said vehicular movement on Mysore Road will be temporarily restricted from 8:00 am on Saturday until the completion of prayers, with several diversions and route changes put in place to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

Routes to avoid

The traffic police have announced that vehicular movement of all types will be prohibited from Tollgate Junction to Town Hall via BB Junction and over the BGS Flyover on Mysore Road. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Town Hall towards Mysore via the BGS Flyover and B.B. Junction up to Tollgate Junction will not be allowed during the restricted hours.

(Image Source : BENGALURU TRAFFIC POLICE)Traffic curbs in Bengaluru on March 21

Alternate routes to take

Vehicles travelling from Mysore towards Town Hall are advised to take a left turn at Kengeri Junction under the Byatarayanapura Traffic Police limits, proceed via West of Chord Road, take a right turn at Toll Gate towards Magadi Road, then another right at Hunasemara Junction, followed by a left at Sirsi Circle to reach Town Hall.

For vehicles moving from Town Hall towards Mysore, heavy vehicles should use the service road beneath the BGS Flyover, take a right at Veterinary Junction and continue via Goods Shed Road.

Light vehicles can take a right at Sirsi Junction, proceed via JJ Nagar and Tank Bund Road, continue through Binny Mill Junction and Hunasemara to Magadi Road, then take a left at Toll Gate and proceed via West of Chord Road towards Mysore.

Motorists travelling from Basavanagudi and Chamarajapete towards Majestic are advised to use Chamarajapete 1st Main Road, 5th Cross Road, Mysore Road, Veterinary Junction and Goods Shed Road as an alternative route.

Bengaluru authorities have urged the public to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow the advisory to ensure smooth movement and avoid inconvenience during the prayer period.