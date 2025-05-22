Thick smoke fills air as massive fire erupts at Koganoli toll plaza in Karnataka's Belagavi | VIDEO Within moments, flames engulfed two cash collection cabins following which staff members fled for safety. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as thick smoke billowed into the sky and people rushed to escape the area.

Belagavi (Karnataka):

A major fire broke out at the Koganoli toll plaza on National Highway-48 in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Thursday. As per the information, the incident occurred under the limits of Nipani Police Station when a truck passing through the toll suddenly caught fire after its diesel tank exploded.

Within moments, flames engulfed two cash collection cabins following which staff members fled for safety. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as thick smoke billowed into the sky and people rushed to escape the area.

Following the incident, fire and emergency services rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

More details to be added.