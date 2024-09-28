Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Taj West End Hotel in Bangalore.

The prestigious Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on Saturday via email from unidentified miscreants. The hotel, renowned for hosting high-profile politicians and cricketers, quickly alerted local authorities.

In response to the threat, the Central Bengaluru police and bomb squad promptly arrived at the scene. They are currently conducting a thorough investigation to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Security protocols have been heightened, and hotel operations are being closely monitored.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shekar HT has confirmed the incident and stated that a detailed inquiry is underway. Further details awaited.

