Will expose scams, whether it’s Kumaraswamy, Yediyurappa or Ashoka: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : SIDDARAMAIAH (X) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today (August 10) stated that the Karnataka government would not spare anyone guilty of corruption. “Whether it is Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President BY Vijayendra, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa or Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka, whoever is guilty, action will be initiated against them,” he stated.

Speaking to media in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “They (BJP and JD-S) leaders are harbouring the illusion that if CM Siddaramaiah’s image is destroyed and he is finished off politically, it would be a political advantage for them. They have numerous scams, we will expose them. I spoke about a few of them on Friday (August 9) at the convention and will talk about them once I get reports as they are being investigated.”

“We are going to take action against all the guilty no matter who they are and how influential they are,” he said.

BJP trying to blacken Siddaramaiah's face

“They are trying to blacken the face of Siddaramaiah. They are trying to dislodge the government which has come to power with the blessings of the people,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

The CM’s statements have assumed importance in the backdrop of the BJP-JD(S) holding a massive convention in Mysuru on Saturday on the concluding day of the eight-day ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padyatra organised by them seeking his resignation.

When asked about the BJP leaders' declaration that their agitation would continue till his resignation, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Should I get scared because of this? Should I bend for all this? If they launch protests in the backdrop of false allegations, the people themselves will set aside the agitation. Now we have decided to fight these false allegations both politically and legally.”

ALSO READ: Wayanad landslides: 'Karnataka government to construct 100 houses for victims', says CM Siddaramaiah

ALSO READ: MUDA 'scam': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condemns Governor’s notice as politically driven