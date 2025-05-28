'Poor Kamal Haasan is unaware of Karnataka's history': Siddaramaiah slams actor over language remarks Siddaramaiah's response came after Kamal Haasan claimed that Kannada was "born out of" the Tamil language.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday responded to actor Kamal Haasan's recent remarks about the Kannada language, stating that Kannada has a rich and ancient history and that Haasan lacks awareness of it.

His statement came after Haasan, during the audio launch of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in Chennai, claimed that "Tamil gave birth to Kannada."

"Kannada language has a very long history... poor Kamal Haasan is unaware of it," Siddaramaiah told reporters while speaking in Kannada.

What did Kamal Haasan say?

Haasan's comment triggered strong reactions from several pro-Kannada organisations, which held protests in various cities including Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru.

Protesters argued that Kannada has a legacy spanning thousands of years. As a mark of protest, they burnt posters of Kamal Haasan in Belagavi and other locations, and raised slogans against him.

The demonstrators condemned the actor-politician's remarks and demanded a public apology to the people of Karnataka. They also warned that they would block the screening of his film ‘Thug Life’ in the state if he failed to apologise.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra also criticised Haasan, accusing him of insulting Kannada while trying to glorify his own language. He urged Haasan to offer an unconditional apology to Kannadigas without delay.