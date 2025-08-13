Shocker from Karnataka politician: Bhojegowda claims he killed 2,800 stray dogs and ready to go to jail Karnataka MLC Bhojegowda killed 2,800 stray dogs: "We have concern for animals, but animal lovers are another menace," Bhojegowda said in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Bengaluru:

A leader from HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular on Wednesday claimed to have killed 2800 dogs to ensure "the safety of children". Moreover, Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda demanded that a "petition be filed in the Supreme Court... let Karnataka be the first in India to ask the Supreme Court to act against dogs".

"We also have concern for animals, but animal lovers are another menace," Bhojegowda said in the Legislative Council and added, "But you see the suffering of young children. You read about this daily in the papers and TV. It is happening every day.”

2800 dogs were killed, buried under coconut trees

He also recounted what happened "once upon a time" when he headed the civic body in Chikmagalur. "We had mixed something with meat and fed about 2800 dogs and buried them under coconut trees... let's go to jail also if needed for the safety of our kids," he said.

It should be noted that large-scale culling of dogs have been reported from tiem to time in several southern states over a decade. These incidents have added fuel to the vehement objections from animal activists to the Supreme Court order to remove all strays from Delhi and NCR and put them in shelters.

Matter was raised in the Karnataka assembly

The matter was raised in the Karnataka assembly after attacks on two college students in Bengaluru. The two, MSc students at Bengaluru's Ambedkar School of Economics University, had to be admitted to hospital.

Apart from this, a 70-year-old man last month died after being allegedly mauled by a pack of stray dogs just outside his house in Kodigehalli, Karnataka.

Prior to this, a three-year-old girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs in Shimla Nagar of Old Hubballi and the CCTV footage of the attack showed the dogs biting her shoulder, back, legs, and arms and dragging her to the ground. Immediately, she was rushed to KIMS Hospital with serious injuries.

