Supreme Court shifts Delhi-NCR stray-dog matter to 3-judge bench, hearing on Thursday Supreme Court shifts Delhi-NCR stray-dog matter to 3-judge bench, hearing on Thursday

New Delhi:

Hours after Chief Justice of India BR Gavai stated that he will look at the two-judge bench order on moving all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to shelter homes, now the matter has been referred to a bigger bench, which will hear the case on Thursday.

On the instructions of Chief Justice Gavai, a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria will take up the case on Thursday.

The Supreme Court ordered to immediately catch all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR and keep them in shelters. The apex court said under no circumstances will they be allowed to be released on the streets again.



Adequate staff, sterilization, deworming, vaccination and CCTV surveillance will be mandatory in all shelters/pounds and a separate facility will be kept for weak and sick dogs, the Supreme Court said.







