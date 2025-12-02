'Shivakumar will become CM when Congress...': Siddaramaiah ends speculation amid power tussle The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that there are no differences between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, emphasising that they are running the government together "like brothers" and will continue to do so in the future as well.

Reiterating that both leaders will abide by the Congress high command's decision on the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah said that Shivakumar will take over as Chief Minister whenever the party leadership decides.

When the high command says: Siddaramaiah

"This understanding will always be there. There are no differences. DK Shivakumar and I are united; we run the government unitedly. In the future also we will run the government unitedly," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the breakfast meeting, as reported by the news agency PTI.

On the leadership issue, he said, as decided in the previous breakfast meeting organised at the CM's residence on Saturday, both of them will abide by the high command's decision.

So far, there is no communication from the high command on the timeline for any decision on the matter. The CM, in response to a question, said, "If they (high command) call us, we will definitely go and meet them. Tomorrow, I will be meeting AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal at a function, where both of us are invited."

Asked when Shivakumar will become the CM, Siddaramaiah said, "When the high command says."

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar breakfast meeting

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah visited Shivakumar's Sadashivanagar residence for breakfast. He was received by Shivakumar and his brother, former Congress MP DK Suresh, and Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath (a relative of Shivakumar).

According to sources, they had breakfast together, which had a combination of veg and non-veg dishes, including idli and country chicken. Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar had ensured non-vegetarian food for breakfast with country chicken, despite him being vegetarian.

The breakfast meetings are seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two and signal Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session from December 8.

Karnataka power-sharing tussle

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fuelled by talks of a 'power-sharing' agreement said to have been arrived at while the party was elected to power in 2023.

In recent weeks, several of Shivakumar's supporters have openly called for him to be elevated to the top post, sparking unrest within the party and prompting a series of strategic meetings between the two leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that Karnataka's administrative machinery has completely collapsed because of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's tussle. The saffron party has also claimed that seven to eight Congress legislators and ministers are in the race for the CM's post.

