SBI and PNB in talks with Karnataka govt for resolution over transaction suspension issue

Following Karnataka's unexpected decision to halt all transactions with them, the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said that they are working with the state to find an "amicable resolution" on the matter. In their first official response to the Karnataka government's decision, the state-run banks issued separate statements indicating that the issue at the core of the problem is currently under judicial review.

"As the matter is currently subjudice, we are unable to provide any specific comments at this time. However, we remain in ongoing discussions with the Government of Karnataka to resolve the issue amicably," the SBI statement said.

SBI's peer Punjab National Bank, also had a similar statement and pointed out that it will not be prudent to offer a specific comment on the matter. "'The Bank is committed for an amicable resolution of the matter and is in discussion with the Government of Karnataka," the PNB statement said.

The Karnataka government had issued an order suspending all transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank. The order, approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and issued by the Finance Secretary, directed all state departments to close their accounts with these banks and immediately recover their deposits. This comes amid allegations of misuse of government funds and illegal transactions.

The order came after the denial to redeem Rs 12 crore deposited by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) following a scam involving bank employees.

Accounts held by state government departments, public enterprises, corporations, local bodies, universities and other institutions in the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank should be terminated immediately. Additionally, no further deposits or investments should be made in these banks.

“In this background, it is informed through this circular that the state government’s departments, public sector units, corporations, boards, local bodies and universities and other institutions should withdraw all the deposits/investments made in all the branches of the State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank and no deposits/investments should be made in future,” the circular read.

The government also directed the government institutions to close their accounts in these two banks and submit the certified closer report and send details of deposits and investment reports in the prescribed format to the finance department by September 20, 2024.

