Karnataka govt suspends all transactions with SBI and Punjab National Bank: Know the reason

The Karnataka government has issued an order suspending all transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank. The order, approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and issued by the Finance Secretary, directed all state departments to close their accounts with these banks and immediately recover their deposits.

Accounts held by state government departments, public enterprises, corporations, local bodies, universities and other institutions in the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank should be terminated immediately. Additionally, no further deposits or investments should be made in these banks.

This comes amid allegations of misuse of government funds and illegal transactions.

