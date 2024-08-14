Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Karnataka govt suspends all transactions with SBI and Punjab National Bank: Know the reason

The Finance Department has directed all state departments to close their accounts in these banks and recover their deposits immediately.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Bengaluru
Updated on: August 14, 2024 18:10 IST
Siddaramaiah, Karnataka
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka government has issued an order suspending all transactions with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank. The order, approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and issued by the Finance Secretary, directed all state departments to close their accounts with these banks and immediately recover their deposits.

Accounts held by state government departments, public enterprises, corporations, local bodies, universities and other institutions in the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank should be terminated immediately. Additionally, no further deposits or investments should be made in these banks.

This comes amid allegations of misuse of government funds and illegal transactions.

The story is being updated.

