Bengaluru bus crash: Two injured as driver loses control, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/SCREENGRAB Bengaluru bus crash: Two injured as driver loses control.

A major accident occurred in Bengaluru when a bus driver lost control of a Volvo bus, colliding with multiple vehicles near the Hebbal flyover. The incident left at least two individuals severely injured on Monday.

CCTV footage reveals details

The accident, captured on the bus's CCTV, shows the driver initially manoeuvring with one hand on the steering wheel. As he approaches traffic, he attempts to brake but instead crashes into at least four cars and five two-wheelers. The bus eventually stopped after hitting a car, which was dragged several meters and ended up horizontally in front of the bus.

Conductor’s response

The video also captured the bus conductor rushing to the driver's seat, questioning why brakes were not applied. The bus's windshield was shattered during the collision.

Investigation underway

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause and further details of the crash.

Also read | Karnataka: Tungabhadra Dam gate washes away after chain link breaks, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at high alert