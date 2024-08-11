Karnataka: Tungabhadra Dam gate washes away after chain link breaks, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at high alert

Follow us on Image Source : @APSDMA/X Pampa Sagar Dam over Tungabhadra River in Karnataka

The gate of the Pampa Sagar dam on the Tungabhadra River washed away on the night of Saturday due to the breaking of the chainlink, prompting the authorities to issue a flood alert for the nearby areas, especially in Andhra Pradesh. The chain of the 19th crust gate broke, leading to the release of a huge amount of water. In a post on X, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority alerted the people living in the Krishna River basin to take proper precautions. It also released a toll-free helpline number 1070,112, 18004250101 for emergency assistance.

To carry out the repair work, the sources in the water resource department said, it would be required to empty the reservoir from the existing capacity of 105 TMC to 65 to 55 TMC. The water resource department has opened all the crust gates barring five to take up repair work on the 19th gate on an urgent basis.

89,000 cusecs of water being released

According to the sources, 89,000 cusecs of water are being released as of now. The situation has raised alarm in nearby Andhra Pradesh, into where the Tungabhadra flows before eventually falling into the sea. Andhra Pradesh's Kauthalam, Kosigi, Mantralayam, and Nandavaram Mandals of Kurnool district are put on high alert. As of now, there is no fear of flooding downstream though the water flow has intensified. People have been warned not to venture near the river due to the heavy outflow of water from the dam.

DK Shivakumar reaches Koppal

Karnataka's Koppal district in-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who visited the dam said, "We may have to release at least 60 to 65 TMC water from the dam. The problem can be resolved only after 20 feet of water is released. Hence, there is an urgency to empty the dam." The Minister further said the water resource department is bringing the design from the time of the dam construction. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the water resource portfolio, has rushed to Koppal to take stock of the situation.

