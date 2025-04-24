Final journey home: Karnataka families mourn loved ones killed in Pahalgam terror attack Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at Bharat Bhushan’s residence, where his family broke down in tears beside his mortal remains. His wife, along with close relatives, performed the final rites.

Bengaluru:

Grief hung heavy over Bengaluru’s Mattikere area on Thursday as family, friends, and neighbours gathered to pay their final respects to Bharat Bhushan, the 41-year-old IT professional who was among the 26 killed in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at Bhushan’s residence, where his family broke down in tears beside his mortal remains. His wife, along with close relatives, performed the final rites, bidding farewell to a man remembered for his warmth and quiet strength.

Originally from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Bharat Bhushan had settled in Bengaluru, where he helped manage a family-run diagnostic centre. He was on vacation in Kashmir with his wife, Sujatha, a doctor, and their three-year-old son when the attack occurred. According to Bhushan’s mother-in-law, terrorists intercepted the group and allegedly asked if the victims were Hindu before opening fire.

“They didn’t shoot the women or children,” she said, her voice shaking. Bharat Bhushan was shot dead in front of his wife and son.

His wife managed to escape with their child, grabbing her husband’s mobile phone and wallet before fleeing. The Indian Army later moved them to safety.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who has been closely coordinating with authorities, confirmed that he had spoken with Sujatha. “Just now spoke with Mrs. Sujatha, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru. Her husband, Sri Bharat Bhushan, was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack. She and her 3-year-old son have survived,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Karnataka loses another son: Manju Nath Rao from Shivamogga

The terror attack also claimed the life of Manju Nath Rao, a real estate businessman from Shivamogga, Karnataka. Rao was on vacation in Kashmir with his wife and son. His mortal remains have been sent to his hometown, where his community awaits with sorrow to perform the final rites.

At the Bengaluru airport, MP Tejasvi Surya, along with Minister of State for Railways Shri V. Somanna, paid tribute to the deceased.

A national tragedy

The April 22 terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag district left 26 people dead, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others sustained injuries. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, turning a place once known for its scenic beauty and serenity into a site of mourning and outrage.

The government has since reiterated its resolve to act decisively against terrorism, with multiple diplomatic and security measures swiftly being put in place.