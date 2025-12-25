Newly-wed woman dies by suicide after alleged dowry harassment in Karnataka; husband, in-laws arrested During preliminary inquiry, the husband's family told the police that they were not at home at the time of the incident. However, no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Bengaluru:

A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide nearly a month after her wedding in Bengaluru after facing continuous physical and mental harassment for dowry, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya C K, who married Likhith Simha on November 27.

Police said the incident took place on December 24 within the jurisdiction of the Bagalagunte police station. No suicide note has been recovered so far, according to the news agency PTI.

Husband and in-laws arrested

Simha (28), a real estate agent, has been arrested along with his mother and brother in connection with the case. The accused have been booked under sections relating to murder and dowry harassment, officials said.

During the preliminary inquiry, the husband's family told police they were not at home at the time of the incident. On returning, they allegedly found Aishwarya hanging from a ceiling fan using her saree and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

What did the woman's family say?

In his complaint, the woman’s father alleged that despite meeting dowry demands and spending a substantial amount on the wedding, his daughter was subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment by her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

He further claimed that Aishwarya was repeatedly humiliated, intimidated, and abused, and that the harassment continued even after efforts were made to counsel the couple and resolve the dispute. The complainant also said he spoke to his daughter on December 24, during which she sounded extremely distressed, and held her husband and his family responsible for her death.

Based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered against the three accused under Sections 103 (murder), 80 (dowry death), and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

