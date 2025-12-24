Bengaluru: Software engineer shoots wife dead over suspected affair; arrested Bhuvaneshwari was transferred to Basaveshwara Nagar and moved there with the children. Upon learning this, her husband also relocated nearby. Preliminary investigations suggest that Balamurugan suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, which had led to several arguments between them.

Bengaluru:

A shocking incident has been reported from Bengaluru’s Rajaji Nagar Industrial Town, where a man killed his wife over the suspicion of her affair with someone else. The accused, Balamurugan, a software engineer by profession, has been arrested in the case, Bengaluru West Division DCP, S Girish, said.

The victim has been identified as Bhuvaneshwari, who worked as an Assistant Manager at a bank.

Both are originally from Tamil Nadu’s Salem and were married in 2011. They moved to Bengaluru in 2018.

Over the past one and a half to two years, the couple’s relationship had deteriorated, leading them to live separately. The couple had two children, aged 12 and 5, who were living with their mother.

The accused reportedly resigned from his job four months ago.

Recently, Bhuvaneshwari was transferred to Basaveshwara Nagar and moved there with the children. Upon learning this, her husband also relocated nearby. Preliminary investigations suggest that Balamurugan suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, which had led to several arguments between them.

Accused fired four rounds at wife, surrenders later

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly fired four rounds at his wife with a pistol, killing her on the spot. Locals immediately informed the police. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Following the incident, Balamurugan surrendered at the Magadi Road police station with the firearm and confessed to the crime.

The police have arrested the accused and initial investigations indicate that the murder was allegedly driven by suspicion regarding his wife’s conduct.

Man kills wife after argument

A 64-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his wife during a domestic argument and attempting to stage it as an accident, according to police reports cited by PTI.

The accused, Ananth, lives in Bengaluru’s Chikkabommasandra. The couple has a daughter who is currently in Class 12.