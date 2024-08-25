MUDA scam: Seers of Dalit, backward class communities extend support to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with his deputy D K Shivakumar

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, which has erupted over Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's decision to grant sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged 'MUDA scam,' a delegation of seers from Dalit and backward class communities met with the Chief Minister on Sunday, extending their "unconditional moral support" to him.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's office, in a statement, elaborated on the support extended by the seers for CM Siddaramaiah in his fight against what they termed as a conspiracy. The statement read: "Strongly condemning the conspiracies of the Central government and the Raj Bhavan to artificially destabilize the government, the swamijis declared that they will stand unitedly and fight against the conspiracy, in favor of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

The delegation of seers that met with the CM included Jagadguru Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of the Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha, Jagadguru Sri Shanthaveera Mahaswamiji of Sri Jagadguru Kunchitiga Mahasamsthana Math, Hosadurga, Jagadguru Sri Immadi Siddarameshwar Swamiji of Bhovi Gurupeetha, Chitradurga, and Jagadguru Sri Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Mahaswami of Madara Chennaiah Gurupeetha, Chitradurga, among others.

Karnataka Governor grants sanction for prosecution of CM in MUDA scam

It is pertinent to note that, earlier on August 16, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction for the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah concerning alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.' The sanction was granted under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, based on petitions from activists Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna.

Karnataka HC says no action will be taken till Aug 29

Meanwhile, the CM had moved to Karnataka HC against the Governor's order. And in a significant relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court, on August 19, had directed the trial court to take no action against him following the Governor's sanction. The interim relief for the Chief Minister will remain in effect until August 29.

During the hearing, the Karnataka High Court observed that, since the matter is under its consideration and pleadings are yet to be completed, the trial court should defer its proceedings until the next hearing date. The court also noted that documents submitted by CM Siddaramaiah "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that the order (granting sanction to prosecute) reflects non-application of mind (by the Governor)."

(With inputs from PTI)

