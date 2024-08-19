Karnataka Congress leader warns Governor of 'Bangladesh-like fate': 'Withdraw order or…' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Ivan D'Souza

Congress leader and Member of the Legislative Council Ivan D'Souza on Monday (August 19) issued a “Bangladesh-like fate” warning to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for giving sanction to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He warned the Governor to withdraw his order and said that if he does not do so or the President of the country does not compel him, Gehlot will same fate as that of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina who had to flee the country following violent students’ protests. The mob had entered the Prime Minister’s Palace in Dhaka moments after Hasina left the place and flew for India.

“If the Governor doesn't withdraw his order, or if the President doesn't compel him to do so, then the Governor in Karnataka will face the same fate as the Prime Minister in Bangladesh, who had to flee the country. Our next protest will be at the Governor's office,” D'Souza said.

Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, foot-marches and rallies in district headquarters, holding placards denouncing the action and raising slogans against the Governor.

Protests held in various parts of Karnataka

Demonstrations were held in various parts of the state including Bengaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Tumakuru and Mysuru.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, led the protests at 'Freedom Park' here with several Ministers of the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in attendance in what appeared to be a show of strength.

“The Governor is making a case out of nothing. This is a murder of democracy and we will protest it," Shivakumar had said on Sunday.

BJP holds dharna

The BJP, led by its state chief B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, held a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the premises of 'Vidhana Soudha', which houses the Legislature and Secretariat, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation.

BJP leaders said Siddaramaiah has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister and he should quit to pave way for a transparent and unbiased investigation. Former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda was among those who took part in the dharna.

