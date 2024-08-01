MUDA scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips Cabinet meeting to discuss 'show-cause notice' to him by Governor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday skipped a key Cabinet meeting to discuss a "show-cause notice" issued to him on the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'. Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot issued the notice seeking a "response" from the chief minister. The Governor asked him to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with the alleged MUDA scam.

According to Home Minister G Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah authorised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to chair the meeting after ministers requested the chief minister not to attend it.

"The Cabinet meeting has to happen in his (Siddaramaiah's) absence," Parameshwara said.

"We (Ministers) requested him not to attend (the Cabinet meeting)," Parameshwara said.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre saw it as a "conspiracy to topple a democratically elected government." "We will wage a legal and political battle", he said.

"We will take it legally," Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge told reporters. Kharge said the notice has been served "without any information and without seeking clarification."

Governor seeks "response" from CM on MUDA 'scam'

The Governor sought a "response" from Siddaramaiah to allegations relating to the distribution of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, including to his wife Parvathi.

Earlier, a delegation of BJP legislators met the Governor on July 25 and submitted to him a memorandum seeking transfer of the MUDA case to CBI for a probe and resignation of the chief minister.

“Since a memorandum is submitted, it is imperative for the Governor to seek a reply from the chief minister. Accordingly, the Governor has asked the chief minister to respond to it,” sources in Raj Bhavan said.

Referring to the Governor's action, Home Minister G Parameshwara said there is reason to believe that it was politically motivated.

“He (Gehlot) has been given some Constitutional powers. He should function within its framework. It will give rise to doubts if he crosses the threshold. There are suspicions that politics is happening,” Parameshwara told reporters in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote.

(With PTI inputs)

